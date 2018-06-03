Liverpool's Emre Can on the Verge of Joining Juventus as Midfielder Agrees 4-Year Deal With Club

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is believed to be on the verge of completing his long awaited move to Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer, after agreeing a four-year deal with the Serie A champions.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the German international now only has a medical to complete before his move to Turin becomes official. Can became an increasingly unpopular figure at Anfield last season, as he wound down his contract with the club in order to leave for nothing in the upcoming summer transfer window.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool fans may well accept his departure with little complaint, given that the Reds have already signed Monaco's midfield powerhouse Fabinho, and will also sign box-to-box midfielder Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig. Jürgen Klopp will feel confident to have filled the gap in his midfield, adding further depth to his already impressively versatile squad.

Can came to Anfield during the ill-fated reign of Brendan Rodgers after impressing for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and the German Under-21 side. During his four seasons with Liverpool, Can improved considerably as a player, and will feel confident of taking his game to the next level as he makes his first foray into Italian football.

Meanwhile, the Reds are believed to be on the verge of capturing Lyon sensation Nabil Fekir, after reportedly agreeing a £70m deal with the Ligue 1 side. The French international was one of the standout performers in the French top tier last season, lighting up the league with an impressive 23 goals in 39 matches from midfield.