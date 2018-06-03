Liverpool's Emre Can on the Verge of Joining Juventus as Midfielder Agrees 4-Year Deal With Club

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is believed to be on the verge of completing his long awaited move to Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer, after agreeing a four-year deal with the Serie A champions.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the German international now only has a medical to complete before his move to Turin becomes official. Can became an increasingly unpopular figure at Anfield last season, as he wound down his contract with the club in order to leave for nothing in the upcoming summer transfer window.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool fans may well accept his departure with little complaint, given that the Reds have already signed Monaco's midfield powerhouse Fabinho, and will also sign box-to-box midfielder Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig. Jürgen Klopp will feel confident to have filled the gap in his midfield, adding further depth to his already impressively versatile squad.

Can came to Anfield during the ill-fated reign of Brendan Rodgers after impressing for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and the German Under-21 side. During his four seasons with Liverpool, Can improved considerably as a player, and will feel confident of taking his game to the next level as he makes his first foray into Italian football.

Meanwhile, the Reds are believed to be on the verge of capturing Lyon sensation Nabil Fekir, after reportedly agreeing a £70m deal with the Ligue 1 side. The French international was one of the standout performers in the French top tier last season, lighting up the league with an impressive 23 goals in 39 matches from midfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)