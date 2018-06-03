Man Utd to Finalise £52m Deal for Fred by Tuesday With Trip to Manchester for Medical Planned

Manchester United are set to finally complete the £52m signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred by Tuesday.

Manchester Evening News are reporting that Fred is set to undergo his medical this week, with his agent set to meet Manchester United on Monday. The two parties have already reportedly reached a verbal agreement, and there will be little difficulty in finalising the deal.

Fred will also reportedly join the discussions in person, with Brazilian outlet UOL stating that the player will take advantage of the national team's day off to travel from Liverpool to Manchester on Monday to join the discussions and undergo his medical.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Brazil met Croatia in a World Cup warm up match at Anfield on Sunday night.

Manchester United are eager to finalise the deal before the World Cup, where Fred's stock could rise even higher. Fred had recently suggested he would wait until after the tournament to decide on his future, but it appears as though everything has been sorted out ahead of schedule.

Now that's friendship - Gabby Jesus says he'll support Fred even if he moves to Man Utd! pic.twitter.com/LdDqW5dJeF — Goal (@goal) June 2, 2018

Brazilian teammate Gabriel Jesus has insisted that he will support Fred regardless of his allegiances in Manchester, having been linked to Manchester City in the past.

He told reporters (via Goal): “But about United, I don’t know. The decision is his, it’s private, he decides what he wants to do with his career.





“I’ll support him wherever he goes. If he goes to United I can’t cheer for the team, but I will always support him.”

Fred has been with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk since 2013, and has gone on to appear over 150 times for his team, scoring 15 goals and assisting another 15. Jose Mourinho has identified Fred as a key target for his side, and it appears as though he will be able to finalise the deal sooner than expected.