Man Utd Target £100m-Rated PSG Star as Second Option in Midfield Ahead of Imminent Fred Signing

June 03, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to revamp his midfield this summer and will aim to secure a £100m deal for PSG midfielder Marco Verratti in order to do so, according to reports.

The Mirror claims that Mourinho sees 25-year-old Verratti as the key to upgrading his side ahead of the new season and will make signing the Italian midfielder his top priority this summer.

United were given a £100m quote for Verratti by PSG last summer and it is believed that it would take a similarly impressive offer for the French champions to let the playmaker go.

The club are reportedly still keen to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred in addition to Verratti, as Mourinho seeks to build a side capable of challenging the dominance of local rivals Manchester City. The deal for the Brazilian could be tied up as soon as next week, with Brazil due to play Croatia in the north west on Sunday afternoon.

Verratti began his career in his native Italy with Pescara before joining PSG in 2012. He has gone on to make 239 appearances over the course of six seasons at the Park des Princes and has become a regular fixture in the Italian national side, making 25 appearances to date.

Should Verratti join United, the deal would likely become the club's biggest transfer of all time, eclipsing the £89m the Red Devils paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

The Italian international was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, and actively tried to push the move through after rejecting a new contract.

