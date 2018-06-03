Napoli Set €60m Asking Price for Man City's Prime Transfer Target After Rejecting Recent Bid

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

New Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has given Jorginho the go-ahead to leave the Partenopei, but only if Manchester City cough up the €60m price tag the Serie A club has set.

City have been pursuing the 26-year-old midfielder for months and are expected to complete a transfer in the coming weeks, but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is going to stand firm on his valuation.

De Laurentiis has confirmed that Napoli rejected a bid of €45m plus €5m in add-ons from City and will hold out for their stipulated price of €60m, according to Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).

Manchester United have also been tracking Jorginho's progress and there were rumours that Chelsea could be interested as well if Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte in the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

But City are the only team to have followed up their interest with a concrete bid and they need only add €10m to their initial offer to get their man.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Jorginho played in 33 of Napoli's 38 Serie A games last season as they came close to dethroning Juventus as the Italian champions.


The 91 points they accrued was their highest ever total but Juve's remarkable consistency meant that they won a seventh consecutive Scudetto by four points.

Given Juventus' dominance of Italian football, many Napoli players are realising that they may have to move elsewhere if they are to win trophies. Senegalese centre back Kalidou Koulibaly has also been linked with a move to the Premier League.

City will have plenty of time to complete a deal for Jorginho. He was born in Brazil but plays his international football for Italy, who did not qualify for the World Cup.

