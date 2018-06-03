Report Claims French Star 'Dreams of Playing in the Premier League' & Wants Summer Move to Arsenal

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery is looking to rejuvenate his side, and has reportedly identified Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard as a key target. 

According to Calcio Insider, a source close to Pavard has confirmed that the 22-year-old wants to join Arsenal this summer, and has told Stuttgart, who value the Frenchman at around £45m, that he dreams of playing in the Premier League. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

This follows news from French outlet L'Equipe, who claim that both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have contacted Stuttgart about Pavard, but it appears that Pavard has his heart set on a move to London. 

Pavard is an incredibly versatile player who can occupy any position in the defensive line. Primarily a right back, he has been used mainly as a centre back last season, but has also appeared as a defensive midfielder and was even used as a right midfielder on two occasions last year.

Stuttgart finished 7th in the Bundesliga last season, and Pavard's impressive form was a huge reason for their success.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Pavard, who stands at 6'1, made 36 appearances in all competitions last season, and completed 90 minutes in each game. His impressive performances earned him a call up to Didier Deschamps's World Cup squad, ahead of the likes of Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte and Barcelona's Lucas Digne.

The young defender made his international debut in November 2017, and will be hoping to add to his 4 caps this summer.

Arsenal conceded 51 goals this season as they finished 6th and missed out on Champions League qualification once again, and it appears as though they have chosen Pavard as the solution to their defensive concerns.

