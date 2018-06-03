Robbie Fowler Reveals What Klopp Told Him About Liverpool's Transfer Plans During Recent Meeting

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has revealed that he discussed transfers with Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Champions League final in Kiev. 

The former Liverpool striker detailed how the current Liverpool boss had promised that plans for several summer additions where already in place. 

Liverpool quickly made their first acquisition of the window two days after the defeat to Real Madrid. The Merseyside club announced the arrival of highly rated midfielder Fabinho from Monaco in a deal reported to be around £39m. 

Speaking to the the Sunday Express, Fowler elaborated on his talk with Klopp stating: "For Jurgen Klopp, there are a few issues. I spoke to him before the game, and he told me he will make signings in the summer, that the plans where already in place to make the squad much stronger.

"That is what is needed now. They have a great team, but there needs to be more strength in depth - more options when things go wrong. Like they did when Ramos did Mohamed Salah. 

"Liverpool's whole system was undermined by that injury, and I think that is something Klopp must look at.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-NICE

"I think he is, judging by the interest in Nabil Fekir of Lyon. Fabinho looks a good signing too, because they need a touch more strength in the middle." 

Along with confirming Liverpool's interest in the Fekir, Fowler also expressed his desire to see a new keeper arrive at Anfield after the high profile mistakes of Loris Karius in the Champions League final. 

Adding: "Then there's the keeper. I felt for Loris Karius, and I don't want to crucify him. But if you are there in these big games, then you have to be ready to perform. And obviously he didn't. I'm sure it is a position Klopp will look at now. He needs to". 

Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian keeper Allison, whose price is reported to be set at £79m by Roma. 

