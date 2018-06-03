Thomas Muller Suggests That an 'Attractive' New Challenge Could Tempt Him Away From Bayern Munich

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has dropped hints that he could be tempted with a potential exit away from the German champions this summer.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Bavarians and has been a pivotal member of the squad who have dominated German football in recent years. Since making his debut for Bayern in 2008, Muller has made 440 appearances, scored 176 goals and won seven Bundesliga titles, four German cups and a Champions League title to boot.

The German international has been continually linked with a move away from Bayern, most notably to Manchester United, but a deal has never materialised.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Speaking to Welt Am Sonntag (via Goal) Muller expressed his intentions for the future and suggested that he could be tempted with a move elsewhere.

 "Another task would certainly be interesting and attractive," he said.

"If the situation is different, a lot can happen.

FBL-GER-CUP-LEVERKUSEN-BAYERN-MUNICH

"Basically, it is very difficult to get away from Bayern. Currently I have no thoughts to do something else."

Muller, who will be expected to be a part of Germany's final 23-man World Cup squad, was recently left out of the side that lost their first warm-up match 2-1 to Austria but he will be expected to feature against Saudi Arabia on Friday.


The rumours surrounding the forward's future coincide with more speculation surrounding a number of his team-mates at the Allianz Arena. 

Star striker Robert Lewandowski has been heavily tipped with a surprise exit after his agent claimed the striker wanted a 'new challenge' and both Thiago and Jerome Boating have previously spoken to the media regarding possible departures.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)