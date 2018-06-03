Top Target to Delay Decision on Future as Man Utd Appear Happy to Meet Real Madrid's Asking Price

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Manchester United are thought to be coming closer to agreeing a deal to sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, with the Premier League giants believed to be willing to meet his asking price.

According to the Times, the Red Devils have been aiming to prise Bale away from Los Blancos for the last five years, and would be more than willing to pay the estimated £85m his side will demand. With Zinedine Zidane no longer in the picture at the Bernabéu, it is likely to be a summer of upheaval at the club, which could well see Bale move on to a new challenge.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite boasting an impressive record of 70 goals in 126 games for Real Madrid, Bale has often proved an unpopular figure at the club, with the fan's repeatedly scapegoating the Welshman for the club's failings. 

However, according the Mirror, the 28-year-old is set to keep United waiting, and first assess his club's new choice of manager before making a decision on is future.

While the likes of ChelseaSpurs and Liverpool have also been linked with the former Southampton starlet, it is likely that he will opt for a move to Manchester United. Given Chelsea's lack of Champions League football, and the wealth of talent in Bale's position at both Spurs and Liverpool, United appears to be the most viable option.

In other news, West Ham ace Marko Arnautović has responded coyly to suggestions that he could move to Man Utd this summer, claiming that José Mourinho only watched Austria (Arnautović's nation) play against Russia last week because he was there on holiday. 


The 29-year-old is believed to be being trailed by United, who are looking for a new forward star.

