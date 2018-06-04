Arsenal Target Insists 'Nothing Is Finished' Ahead of Proposed Gunners Move

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has insisted that his proposed move to Arsenal this summer is still not ready to be completed, even suggesting that there is still time for the plans to change.

Veteran full-back Lichtsteiner is out of contract at the end of the month and is thought to be close to signing for Arsenal on a free transfer. But fans got ahead of themselves over the weekend when a doctored image of him signing a contract was quickly shown to be fake.

Speaking about his future, Lichtsteiner is quoted by the Evening Standard as saying, "Nothing is finished yet.

He added, "As long as nothing is completed, that is always interesting in football. I think we all know that."

The 34-year-old Swiss international has won league titles in each of the last seven seasons with Juve, making him one of the most decorated players of his generation. Prior to moving to Turin in 2011, he had also won a Coppa Italia with Lazio and the Swiss league with Grasshopper.

Lichtsteiner, who was also named Swiss Footballer of the Year as recently as 2015, would add much needed experience to an Arsenal squad looking to bounce back under the management of Unai Emery after a disastrous 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

Lichtsteiner would be able to count Switzerland colleague Granit Xhaka among his new club-mates in north London. The pair are currently preparing for the World Cup, with Switzerland set to kick off their tournament against Brazil on 17th June.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)