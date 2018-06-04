Defender Set for Arsenal Medical This Week Ahead of £17m Switch From Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos will fly to London this week to complete a medical ahead of his proposed switch to Arsenal, according to reports.

The Greece international has been at the centre of attention in recent weeks, with fans expecting the 29-year-old to become Unai Emery's first signing as Arsenal manager.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

There has also been rumours circulating about the Gunners interest in Çağlar Söyüncü from Freiburg, as well as Juventus star Stephan Lichtsteiner, but it appears that the club are now on the brink of bringing Sokratis to the Emirates in their first action of the summer.

German publication Kicker (via WAZ) report that the former Weder Bremen defender will fly to London this week to complete a medical with the club.

Konstantinos Mavrothanos pairing with Sokratis Papastathopoulos in Arsenal's defence is gonna give poor Paul Merson punditry nightmares. These two have longer names than Man City and Chelsea's history. — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) May 28, 2018

Sokratis will then put pen to paper on a contract with Arsenal to end his seven-year spell in the Bundesliga, joining former teammates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in north London.

Not only will Sokratis offer Arsenal an alternative to the ageing Laurent Koscielny and the often erratic Shkodran Mustafi, but the experienced defender could prove to be a fantastic mentor for Konstantinos Mavropanos - a 20-year-old Greek defender who joined the club in January.

Sokratis has made a total of 189 appearances in the top flight of German football. The Greece international also has experience from playing in the Serie A, where he represented Genoa and AC Milan over a three year period.