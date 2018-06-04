Former Lille Boss Marcelo Bielsa in Advanced Talks With Leeds Over Vacant Manager Position

Leeds United are set to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach ahead of the new Championship season.



The Argentine had previously managed Ligue 1 side Lille, however he was sacked in December after a run of poor results having managed the club for just seven months.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

Now with Leeds in search of a manager after Paul Heckingbottom was sacked , it looks as though director of football Victor Orta has found the man he wishes to replace him.





According to Sky Sports , he and the managing director of the club Angus Kinnear will fly out to South America to meet and discuss terms with Bielsa ahead of his proposed move.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Heckingbottom lasted just 13 games as manager at Elland Road after managing to win two games, with a 13th place finish in the Championship deemed insufficient by the board.





His likely replacement Bielsa has a wealth of managerial experience on his resume, having managed both the Argentina and Chile national sides before turning to club management where he has managed Athletic Bilbao and Marseille, whilst even managing a two-day spell as Lazio boss before quitting.



His most successful spell as manager came while managing Athletic Bilbao, where he led his side to both a Europa League and Copa del Rey final during the 2011/12 season. Should the deal to make Bielsa manager go through, he will become Leeds' seventh manager in the space of three years.