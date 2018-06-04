Loris Karius has received the results from a number of head scans he received after the Champions League final, and it has been revealed he suffered a concussion.

Real Madrid ran out 3-1 winners over Liverpool in Kiev, largely thanks to two goalkeeping howlers from the German, which gifted Madrid two of its three goals.

Karius was visibly distraught after the full-time whistle - breaking down into tears and was seen apologizing to the fans who had made the journey from Merseyside to watch the final - and has since come under heavy criticism for his performance on the night.

Massachusetts General Hospital confirmed on Monday that Karius suffered a concussion in the final against Madrid that may have impacted his performance. It's unclear the moment when the concussion was suffered, but video showed Sergio Ramos elbowing Karius in the head in the minutes before he inadvertently threw the ball off Karim Benzema's outstretched leg for Real Madrid's first goal.

The report reads: "We also note that Mr. Karius has reported significant and steady improvement since the concussive event, and we expect him to make a full recovery based on the results of the examination.

"We expect that with treatment and by following prescribed activity protocols he will continue to improve. We have encouraged vigilance and an emphasis on safety in his eventual return to full activity."

Confirmation from Massachusetts General Hospital that Loris Karius sufferer concussion during the CL Final https://t.co/XQfFWAckGX — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) June 4, 2018

He has since been sent for further scans by the club to determine the full extent to the injury, and the emerging results are shocking. According to Bild , the results from the tests that were conducted on May 31 claim that 26 of the 30 concussion tests conducted came back positive.

After gifting Benzema the opener, Gareth Bale scored an incredible overhead kick before doubling his tally from range as Karius palmed the ball into his own net.