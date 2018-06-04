Inter Prepare to Offer Antonio Candreva a New Deal in Dramatic U-Turn Following Transfer Listing

Internazionale are ready to offer Italian international Antonio Candreva a new three-year deal, despite recently making him available for sale.

According to Football Italia, via Sky Sport Italia, the player will be offered an extension to his deal - but for no increase in pay - in order to end doubts over his long-term future. The 31-year-old failed to score a single goal last season for Inter in 36 Serie A appearances, with only eight assists next to his name.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

News of the new contract comes as a surprise as Candreva was constantly jeered by the home games due to his level of performances and lack of goals last term, and many assumed that he would be making his way out of the club this summer.

Candreva joined Inter from Lazio for €22m in 2016, performing well in his first season. However, his performances last season were below par, and pressure began to mount over his future at the club.

The Italian international has been tracked by big clubs throughout his career, the most recent being Chelsea, with Conte trying to bring the player to London last summer - though Candreva rejected a move to Stamford bridge in favour of staying at Inter.

With talks of an extension to his contract, Candreva will now be called upon to find his form as the Italian giants prepare for Champions League football next season.

Hopefully the winger will return to form in front of goal next season, in turn showing the Inter fans that he did indeed warrant a contract extension after all.