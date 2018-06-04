Inter Prepare to Offer Antonio Candreva a New Deal in Dramatic U-Turn Following Transfer Listing

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Internazionale are ready to offer Italian international Antonio Candreva a new three-year deal, despite recently making him available for sale.

According to Football Italia, via Sky Sport Italia, the player will be offered an extension to his deal - but for no increase in pay - in order to end doubts over his long-term future. The 31-year-old failed to score a single goal last season for Inter in 36 Serie A appearances, with only eight assists next to his name.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

News of the new contract comes as a surprise as Candreva was constantly jeered by the home games due to his level of performances and lack of goals last term, and many assumed that he would be making his way out of the club this summer.

Candreva joined Inter from Lazio for €22m in 2016, performing well in his first season. However, his performances last season were below par, and pressure began to mount over his future at the club.

The Italian international has been tracked by big clubs throughout his career, the most recent being Chelsea, with Conte trying to bring the player to London last summer - though Candreva rejected a move to Stamford bridge in favour of staying at Inter. 

With talks of an extension to his contract, Candreva will now be called upon to find his form as the Italian giants prepare for Champions League football next season. 

Hopefully the winger will return to form in front of goal next season, in turn showing the Inter fans that he did indeed warrant a contract extension after all.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)