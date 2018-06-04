Inter Star Joao Mario Condemns Italian Football & Confirms He Plans to Leave San Siro This Summer

Inter and Portugal midfielder João Mário has confirmed that his brief spell with the Nerazzurri will come to an end this summer after struggling to adapt to life in Serie A.

Mario has spent the last few months on loan with Premier League side West Ham, with the Hammers reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old permanently during the current transfer window.

The Portugal international will travel to the World Cup with his country this summer but Mario has already rejected the chance of returning to San Siro next season, condemning Italian football as one of the reasons for his underwhelming career with Inter.

"I don’t want to try again," Mario told Gazzetta dello Sport, quoted by Football Italia. "I don’t have the necessary motivation, it’s an experience that’s over, no doubt.

"I’m just honest, there’s no fire inside me to rekindle with the Nerazzurri. When I arrived I was fired-up for a project which seemed to be taking off, too bad it didn’t go that way.

"The summer of 2016 was hard from every point of view, there were changes of ownership and a situation in the bench that was not stable: [Roberto] Mancini, [Frank] De Boer, and [Stefano] Pioli.

"Who is to blame? Everyone and no-one. Inter and the environment there, probably all of Italian football, is not for me.

"I hope we can find a solution as soon as possible, maybe even before the end of the World Cup," he added. "In football, as in life, one must be honest in understanding when things end. And with Inter it's over."

Mario is not the only player who has seen their career plummet following a move to San Siro. Perhaps Inter's most high profile case of a promising player turning into a flop in Milan is that of Gabriel Barbosa - a striker who came through the ranks at Brazilian side Santos.

Gabigol had the world at his feet prior to his £26m move to Italy. The Brazil international was even held in higher regard to Gabriel Jesus heading into the Olympics in 2016, but after just 10 appearances with the Nerazzurri, the 21-year-old was shipped out on loan to Benfica before returning to Santos.