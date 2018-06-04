Juventus Consider Deal for Bayern Munich Defender With Alex Sandro's Future Still Uncertain

Juventus are reportedly readying a move for Bayern Munich’s Spanish defender Juan Bernat should Alex Sandro leave Massimiliano Allegri’s side this summer.





Reports suggest that Allegri sees Bernat as a long term replacement for Sandro who has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus, with Manchester United a leading candidate for his signature.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Old Lady are preparing an offer to the full back and are willing to offer him a fresh start in Serie A according to Corriere dello Sport as cited by Calciomercato. The report claims that while Juventus are interested in Bernat, they will only pursue a deal if Sandro departs.

Spanish full back Bernat has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success for Bayern after joining the club from Valencia in 2014. He was a regular feature in the team in the early stages of his career in the Bundesliga and has made 111 appearances for Bayern, winning four league titles, the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

However, Bernat has one year left on his current deal and made just 12 appearances this season for the retiring Jupp Heynckes. He played a mere 46 minutes in Bayern’s Champions League run this season and it seems Bayern are willing to listen to offers rather than lose the player next season.

With Bayern looking to sign Koln's left back Jonas Hector, Bernat’s game time would be diminished even further as Bayern look to trim their squad for incoming coach Niko Kovac.

Bernat has also been linked with a move back to Spain with Atletico Madrid also interested in signing the Spaniard.