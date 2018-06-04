Juventus Eyeing Shock Move for Bayern Star as Serie A Champions Look 'To Replace Gonzalo Higuain'

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Juventus are keen on landing Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski 'to replace Gonzalo Higuain', according to reports in Italy. 

The 29-year-old is said to be eyeing a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer as he pursues his goal of lifting the Champions League, with the striker replacing his agent earlier in the year to seemingly manufacturer a Bavarian exit. 

Equally, Higuain has been hotly tipped with a departure from the Serie A champions this summer, with claims the Old Lady have offered the 30-year-old to Premier League side Chelsea in order to freshen up their squad. 

However, according to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, Bayern's Lewandowski is also on the Turin-based outfit's radar, and they will attempt a swoop should the Argentina international move on during the coming months. 

The Poland international, who is expected to shine at this summer's World Cup, netted 41 goals in 48 competitive games for the Bundesliga champions, yet, as has become somewhat a trend, remained relatively ineffective during the latter rounds of the Champions League, particularly as his side crashed out to Real Madrid in the semi-finals. 

Nevertheless, the striker's influence domestically has attracted many suitors, with Los Blancos one side which have been linked throughout the campaign - although their interest has since cooled. 

Should Lewandowski swap Bayern's Allianz Arena for Juventus' Allianz Stadium this summer however, it would be the latest in a line of dealings between the two clubs in recent times. Wingers Douglas Costa and Kingsley Coman are just two examples of several exchanges that have taken place between the two in recent times. 

