Liverpool Met Brazil Star's Agent Ahead of Anfield Win as Premier League Rivals Also Prepare Offer

Liverpool utilised Brazil's World Cup warm-up fixture at Anfield to meet with AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker's representatives on Saturday to discuss a potential deal, but may now have competition in their pursuit from a fellow Premier League side, according to reports.

The 25-year-old lasted the full 90 minutes as Selecao overcame Croatia at the Reds' home on Sunday afternoon, with Neymar and Roberto Firmino scoring the goals in the 2-0 victory.

Alisson out to warm up at the Kop End. 🇧🇷🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/rjeOa2oZmj — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) June 3, 2018

However, according to UOL, the Merseysiders' hierarchy were more interested in thrashing out a potential agreement which would see the Russia-bound stopper join Jurgen Klopp's outfit this summer ahead of the World Cup - with the club's chiefs meeting with the Serie A star's people a day prior to the game.

Liverpool have been hotly tipped to add to the goalkeeping department during this transfer window following Loris Karius' costly duo of errors in the Champions League final last month which saw Real Madrid claim their third successive title at the Anfield men's expense.

Alisson, who is also reportedly on the radar of Los Blancos, has been earmarked by the Reds as their priority successor to the German, with the Brazilian keeping 15 clean sheets and conceding on average 0.79 goals per game during his 34 league outings during the 2017/18 season.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, the Merseysiders are not the only Premier League outfit in the chase for the highly regarded custodian, with Chelsea now entering the race.





Roma's director of sport, Monchi stated last week that there had been no offer from any party as of yet for the 25-year-old's services, although, the report in Italy suggests the Blues will be tabling one on Tuesday.

It is claimed that following the success of Mohamed Salah, Roma are not willing to let another one of their prized assets leave for a similar fee, and will demand in the region of €70m (£61.3m) for Alisson.

However, Corriere dello Sport's report also claims that the Serie A giants are willing to offer the goalkeeper a much-improved contract which would see him double his wages should the player opt to stay put.