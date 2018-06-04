Liverpool Met Brazil Star's Agent Ahead of Anfield Win as Premier League Rivals Also Prepare Offer

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Liverpool utilised Brazil's World Cup warm-up fixture at Anfield to meet with AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker's representatives on Saturday to discuss a potential deal, but may now have competition in their pursuit from a fellow Premier League side, according to reports. 

The 25-year-old lasted the full 90 minutes as Selecao overcame Croatia at the Reds' home on Sunday afternoon, with Neymar and Roberto Firmino scoring the goals in the 2-0 victory. 

However, according to UOL, the Merseysiders' hierarchy were more interested in thrashing out a potential agreement which would see the Russia-bound stopper join Jurgen Klopp's outfit this summer ahead of the World Cup - with the club's chiefs meeting with the Serie A star's people a day prior to the game. 

Liverpool have been hotly tipped to add to the goalkeeping department during this transfer window following Loris Karius' costly duo of errors in the Champions League final last month which saw Real Madrid claim their third successive title at the Anfield men's expense.

Alisson, who is also reportedly on the radar of Los Blancos, has been earmarked by the Reds as their priority successor to the German, with the Brazilian keeping 15 clean sheets and conceding on average 0.79 goals per game during his 34 league outings during the 2017/18 season. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, the Merseysiders are not the only Premier League outfit in the chase for the highly regarded custodian, with Chelsea now entering the race. 


Roma's director of sport, Monchi stated last week that there had been no offer from any party as of yet for the 25-year-old's services, although, the report in Italy suggests the Blues will be tabling one on Tuesday. 

It is claimed that following the success of Mohamed Salah, Roma are not willing to let another one of their prized assets leave for a similar fee, and will demand in the region of €70m (£61.3m) for Alisson. 

However, Corriere dello Sport's report also claims that the Serie A giants are willing to offer the goalkeeper a much-improved contract which would see him double his wages should the player opt to stay put. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)