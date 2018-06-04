Man City Edging Closer to Deal for Leicester Star as Transfer Saga Heads Towards Conclusion

Manchester City have held fresh talks with Leicester City as the Premier League champions look to finalise the transfer of Riyad Mahrez.

The Sun reports that the two clubs held further talks on Friday over the structuring of a potential fee, with Pep Guardiola looking to push through a rumoured £75m deal for the club's top summer target.

The Spaniard sees the winger as the ideal player to provide added depth to the City attack, and was previously keen on signing the Algerian in January.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

City were not prepared to meet the Foxes' £95m however, with the saga resulting in the 27-year-old subsequently failing to show up at the King Power Stadium for the following 10 days.

Since then, Mahrez has handed in, and withdrawn a transfer request, but the former PFA Player of the Year winner now appears to be closing in on his dream move.





A deal of £60m upfront plus £15m in add-ons looks close to being concluded, with Guardiola keen to have Mahrez on board before the club's pre-season tour of America.

His anticipated move is unlikely to be the only bit of business that City complete in this transfer window, with Napoli midfielder Jorginho being strongly tipped to complete an Etihad Stadium move.