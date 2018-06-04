Man Utd Forward Demands Answer Over Uncertain Future Before Start of Pre-Season

Anthony Martial is desperate to sort out his future at Manchester United and the 22-year-old has demanded an answer from the club over the next few weeks, according to reports.

The former Monaco star was omitted from France's World Cup squad and he has travelled to Paris on his holidays before the start of pre-season.

However, Martial, who has been linked with moves to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain among others, is seeking clarity over his future at Old Trafford before he returns to Carrington ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Express have reported that Martial is looking to nearly double his wages with Manchester United if the club want to keep him this summer, with the Frenchman supposedly looking to pocket £150k a week if a new long-term contract is proposed by the Red Devils.

But United are understood to be stalling over a new deal while they weigh up potential moves for a number of their transfer targets.

Anthony Martial and Leroy Sane sitting at home whilst Ashley Young is chilling in Russia. #mufc — ☈ (@r0bbo_) June 4, 2018

José Mourinho is reportedly targeting Gareth Bale this summer and the Welshman added fuel to the fire by stating he'd be open to leaving Real Madrid in the aftermath of their Champions League win over Liverpool.

It is suggested that Martial could be used as part of a deal that would see Bale return to the Premier League, but the 28-year-old is also understood to be considering a return to Tottenham.

It is also claimed that Martial could be used as a bargaining chip in a deal to sign Willian from Chelsea, while Juventus, PSG and Barcelona are all keeping tabs on the 22-year-old if United decide to sell this summer.