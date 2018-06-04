Real Madrid Explore Fresh Managerial Options With Club Legends in the Mix to Take Control

Real Madrid are reportedly considering appointing former Bernabeu midfielder Guti as replacement to Zinedine Zidane following the Frenchman's sudden resignation last week.

With an approach for number one target Mauricio Pochettino set to be prohibitively expensive, Los Blancos are thought to have given up on the Argentine in order to explore more attainable options in order to make a quick appointment and avoid unnecessary disruption.

According to the Daily Mail, Real have 'spoken' with ex-captain Fernando Hierro about returning to the club as an assistant to a younger coach.

Guti, who played well over 500 games for Real between 1995 and 2010 and won three Champions League titles, is currently in charge of Real Madrid Juvenil, the club's Under-19 side.

Appointing the 41-year-old retired midfielder would, in a way, somewhat replicate the hiring of Zidane in 2016 as a promotion of one of Real's own from within. In recent years, that is something that has been more typically associated with Barcelona but times are changing.

In a similar vein, AS has reported that 'Plan Raul' has emerged on the agenda in Madrid.

Raul recently completed UEFA A and B coaching qualifications and it is said that the club could look to groom the Real legend to take over in due course. Zidane's path to the hot-seat was similar after serving as a special adviser, an assistant coach, and Real Madrid Castilla manager before being handed control of the first team.

Raul would instantly be a popular choice with fans and would command the respect of the dressing room given his vast achievement with Real during his playing career.

Choosing that path would, however, require at least one short-term appointment first.