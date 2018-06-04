Real Madrid Explore Fresh Managerial Options With Club Legends in the Mix to Take Control

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Real Madrid are reportedly considering appointing former Bernabeu midfielder Guti as replacement to Zinedine Zidane following the Frenchman's sudden resignation last week.

With an approach for number one target Mauricio Pochettino set to be prohibitively expensive, Los Blancos are thought to have given up on the Argentine in order to explore more attainable options in order to make a quick appointment and avoid unnecessary disruption.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Real have 'spoken' with ex-captain Fernando Hierro about returning to the club as an assistant to a younger coach.

Guti, who played well over 500 games for Real between 1995 and 2010 and won three Champions League titles, is currently in charge of Real Madrid Juvenil, the club's Under-19 side.

Appointing the 41-year-old retired midfielder would, in a way, somewhat replicate the hiring of Zidane in 2016 as a promotion of one of Real's own from within. In recent years, that is something that has been more typically associated with Barcelona but times are changing.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

In a similar vein, AS has reported that 'Plan Raul' has emerged on the agenda in Madrid.

Raul recently completed UEFA A and B coaching qualifications and it is said that the club could look to groom the Real legend to take over in due course. Zidane's path to the hot-seat was similar after serving as a special adviser, an assistant coach, and Real Madrid Castilla  manager before being handed control of the first team.

Raul would instantly be a popular choice with fans and would command the respect of the dressing room given his vast achievement with Real during his playing career.

Choosing that path would, however, require at least one short-term appointment first.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)