Report Claims Antoine Griezmann Is Set to Decide Against Barcelona Move & Sign New Atletico Deal

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Antoine Griezmann will remain at Atletico Madrid this summer despite strong suggestion he could be on his way to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain. 

The 27-year-old has been heavily tipped to swap the country's capital for Catalonia ahead of next season, with it said Barca have been in discussions with the player's agent for some time regarding the proposed move. 

However, according to ABC, Rojiblanco's talisman has reportedly informed a close group of friends that he will not be heading to Camp Nou but instead will commit his future to Diego Simeone and the Wanda Metropolitano


The report claims that Griezmann privately spoke about his plans on Saturday, in which he insisted he would not be paying the rescission clause of around €100m (£88m) to break his contract with Atleti. 


Instead, the Russia-bound ace will sign a new lucrative deal with Atletico Madrid and continue to spearhead the Europa League champions' attack next term. 

It is stated that the frontman believes he can still develop as a player under the stewardship of Simeone, and he wishes to remain a leading name of the game in the Spanish capital. 


The proposed new agreement at Madrid will make the Frenchman one of the highest paid players in Europe; however, it is said that the increase in wages is not the only reason for his 180 on joining Barcelona. 

It is not the first time Griezmann has been expected to leave Rojiblanco before changing his plans, however, with Manchester United said to be the talisman's next destination a year ago before the move failed to materialise. 

