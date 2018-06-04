Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Players Have Chosen Preferred Zidane Successor

Real Madrid players have reportedly informed the club president of the man they want to replace outgoing boss Zinedine Zidane.

Whoever replaces the Frenchman will have huge shoes to fill, with Zidane winning three Champions League titles in succession during his three years in charge of Los Blancos.

Following his surprise resignation last week, Spanish rumours outlet Don Balon report that the players have asked club president Florentino Pérez to appoint Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp as their new manager.

Don Balon report that Real Madrid players are attracted to Klopp because of his style of play and his general mentality.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, but it appears that Premier League rival Klopp has now pushed to the top of their wishlist.

David Ramos/GettyImages

In fact, the report claims that Pérez will do 'everything possible' to bring Klopp to the Santiago Bernabéu, although he 'knows that it will be practically impossible.'

Klopp has already signed two new players ahead of next season, with midfielders Naby Keïta and Fabinho joining the club from RB Leipzig and Monaco respectively.

It seems that the Liverpool hierarchy are willing to meet Klopp's demands, placing their full trust in the former Borussia Dortmund to guide the club into the elite of European football.

Klopp has planned a long-term project at Anfield and all the early signs suggest that he will be difficult to prize away from Liverpool, although his appointment would increase Real Madrid's chances of signing Mohamed Salah.