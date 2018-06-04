Steven Gerrard Set to Complete Double Raid on Liverpool as Rangers Bolster Squad With Youth

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Newley appointed Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will look to link up with two youngsters this summer that he worked with during his time on the coaching staff at Liverpool.

Attacking midfielder Ovie Ejaria is expected to complete a move to Ibrox within the next 48 hours and the youngster will become Gerrard's fourth signing since taking charge, according to reports. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

But Gerrard is also hoping to lure Reds' fringe striker Dominic Solanke to Glasgow on loan ahead of the new season - a move which the former Chelsea star has already admitted would be of interest.

"Gerrard’s a legend. He has done so much for Liverpool and for football," Solanke said, quoted by the Daily Record. "I’m happy he has got the Rangers job and it will be good for him. I’m intrigued to see how he’s going to do."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But while Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp continues deliberating over the future of his 20-year-old striker, a deal that will see Ejaria link back up with Gerrard at Ibrox edges closer.

Ejaria spent the second half of last season on loan with Championship side Sunderland following a string of impressive performances in the Premier League 2 - the top flight of domestic Under-21 football.

But the 20-year-old midfielder only made 11 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring one goal, and Ejaria was unable to help steer the club away from relegation.

