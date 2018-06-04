Stoke City Star 'Would Love' to Stay in Premier League Amid Interest From Across Europe

Xherdan Shaqiri has expressed his desire to stay in the Premier League next year after failing to guide Stoke City away from relegation this season.

The Switzerland international was one of the few bright sparks for the Potters throughout the campaign, but the former Bayern Munich and Inter winger was unable to carry Stoke away from the drop.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Shaqiri is now expected to leave the bet365 Stadium this summer and the 26-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe. But he has issued a 'come and get me' plea to clubs in the Premier League after saying that he is eager to remain in the top flight next season.

"I think the [Premier] League is perfect for me," Shaqiri told Aargauer Zeitung. "I would love to stay in England but I don't want to rule anything out. It's the best league with the best players."

It’s just hit me that currently Xherdan Shaqiri will be playing in the Championship next season! 🙈😂 — Soph (@SophRicho) June 1, 2018

Shaqiri first moved to the Premier League following a brief and largely unsuccessful spell in Milan. The Swiss forward joined Stoke for just £15m and the club will be eager to recoup most of the money if he is sold this summer.

But reports earlier this month suggested that Shaqiri, who has attracted interest from Everton and West Ham, could have a relegation clause in his contract with Stoke - rumoured to be £13.5m.

Fellow wide man Ramadan Sobhi looks to be on the brink of a move to Huddersfield Town and Shaqiri is expected to follow his Egyptian teammate out the door this summer.

But the 26-year-old could be forced to wait until after the World Cup to sort out his immediate future, with Switzerland's opening match of the competition in Brazil set to take place in less than two weeks.