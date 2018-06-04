USA Fans React to Tottenham Prospect Carter-Vickers' Performance Against the Republic of Ireland

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Tottenham youngster and USA international Cameron Carter-Vickers' performance against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening drew a poor reaction from fans of the national side as the Irish ran out 2-1 winners.

Carter-Vickers is one of a number of young Americans that have big international futures ahead of them. Yet to make a senior appearance for Tottenham, the young centre-back has already made three senior international appearances, including Saturday's friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Carter-Vickers started the friendly match that saw Ireland run out as eventual 2-1 winners after an injury time goal from Alan Judge.

The 20-year-old lined up alongside Chelsea's Matt Miazga and the pair's performance in the defeat drew concern from U.S. fans.

Fans of the Stars and Stripes are in little doubt that Carter-Vickers will be an important player in the years to come, however many have questioned whether the youngster is ready for international football.

Social media can be unforgiving and clearly this was a game to forget for the youngster, however this experience will stand him in good stead and with the USA more inclined to blood new talent after failing to qualify for this summer's World Cup, Carter-Vickers will get further chances to prove his worth.

The defender has impressed on loan at Sheffield United and later Ipswich Town - where he made 35 appearances last season, scoring one goal and assisting on two others - and has aspirations of fighting for a first team place at Spurs next season.

