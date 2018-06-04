VIDEO: Luka Modric Spotted Encouraging Neymar to Join Real Madrid Following Anfield Friendly

Croatia and Real Madrid ace Luka Modric has added further speculation to Neymar's future by supposedly telling the Brazil international 'we're waiting for you', following their friendly at Anfield on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain talisman made his first appearance since fracturing his metatarsal in February during the pre-World Cup contest, replacing Fernandinho at half-time before putting his side into the lead with an intricate finish midway through the second half.

However, it was post-match where the returning forward caught the headlines, as while swapping shirts with Modric, the Los Blancos midfielder, in a video released by the Confederacion Brasilena de Futbol, as quoted by SPORT, muttered the words "we're waiting for you, eh" to which Neymar responded with a smile.

Olha que momento nos bastidores de Brasil x Croácia! O reconhecimento de dois craques pelo trabalho do outro. Bonito de se ver! 😍⚽️🇧🇷 #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/Z7llPygWzn — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) June 3, 2018

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the reportedly unsettled striker, with it claimed that the club sent a representative to meet with the player in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year to discuss a possible switch.

Spanish news outlet AS, in fact, claimed on Sunday that the same scout was sent to Anfield for the international showdown by the capital side's hierarchy to continue to monitor the player as well as discuss how the striker is recovering from injury.

However, despite the relentless speculation, it remains to be seen whether Neymar will leave PSG just 12 months after completing the world's most expensive transfer from Barcelona, with the French side continuing to shut down any rumours of a proposed exit.

The Parc des Princes board have reportedly guaranteed new boss Thomas Tuchel that he will have the Brazilian hero at his disposal next season, meaning it could well be a further 12 months before the 26-year-old seals his desired departure.