Alvaro Morata Explains Why He's in Turin Amid Speculation Over Return to Juventus

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has given an innocent explanation for being on holiday in Turin this summer, but has not ruled out a departure from the Blues after a torrid year in London.

Morata's two year loan spell at Juventus was a highly successful one, and many pin his time in Serie A as his breakthrough onto the world stage having endured limited game time at his home club Real Madrid. 

With speculation currently surrounding the striker, the Spaniard has spent some time in Turin on holiday, but has an excuse for being there.

"We are here to attend a birthday party," Morata said, via Sport MediaSet.

However, on the subject of a possible return to Juventus, Morata didn't rule anything out following his poor debut campaign in England.

"Let's see, for now I do not know anything about my future Chelsea or Atletico? At this moment I'm thinking only of holidays," he added.

Morata's performances at Stamford Bridge started rather well for the 25-year-old, but as the season wore on, his form dropped - and the descent didn't stop.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

His last league goal for Chelsea came on April 1, and 11 goals over the entire campaign for a £70m player simply isn't what the Blues were expecting - especially having featured in 31 games in the English top flight.

Morata is almost certain to leave as the club reassess their options ahead of next season. With their managerial situation still entirely unclear, the club remains in a mess. Antonio Conte is still in charge of the side but it's only a matter of time until he leaves. 

Maurizio Sarri had been tipped to take over but reports of his arrival have now gone cold and Laurent Blanc is the latest man in the frame.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)