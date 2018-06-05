Alvaro Morata Explains Why He's in Turin Amid Speculation Over Return to Juventus

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has given an innocent explanation for being on holiday in Turin this summer, but has not ruled out a departure from the Blues after a torrid year in London.

Morata's two year loan spell at Juventus was a highly successful one, and many pin his time in Serie A as his breakthrough onto the world stage having endured limited game time at his home club Real Madrid.

With speculation currently surrounding the striker, the Spaniard has spent some time in Turin on holiday, but has an excuse for being there.

"We are here to attend a birthday party," Morata said, via Sport MediaSet.

However, on the subject of a possible return to Juventus, Morata didn't rule anything out following his poor debut campaign in England.

"Let's see, for now I do not know anything about my future Chelsea or Atletico? At this moment I'm thinking only of holidays," he added.

Morata's performances at Stamford Bridge started rather well for the 25-year-old, but as the season wore on, his form dropped - and the descent didn't stop.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

His last league goal for Chelsea came on April 1, and 11 goals over the entire campaign for a £70m player simply isn't what the Blues were expecting - especially having featured in 31 games in the English top flight.

Morata is almost certain to leave as the club reassess their options ahead of next season. With their managerial situation still entirely unclear, the club remains in a mess. Antonio Conte is still in charge of the side but it's only a matter of time until he leaves.

Maurizio Sarri had been tipped to take over but reports of his arrival have now gone cold and Laurent Blanc is the latest man in the frame.