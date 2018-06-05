Ambitious Wolves Open Talks With Valencia Over Shock €40m Swoop for Joao Cancelo

June 05, 2018

Newly promoted Premier League side Wolves are in talks with Valencia full back Joao Cancelo, after reportedly offering a staggering €40m.

It's an incredibly exciting link for supporters of the west Midlands outfit, who have known Cancelo to be a target of Manchester United before the Red Devils seemingly settled for Porto youngster Diogo Dalot.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Cancelo, a full Portuguese international, has been with Valencia since the summer of 2015, but last season he was farmed out on loan to Inter. He did well there as the Nerazzurri secured a top four finish, but manager Luciano Spalletti has gone cold on making the deal permanent due to Financial Fair Play restraints.


The Sun report that Wolves are now ready to step in, with respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming the newly promoted side's interest.


The Championship winners were taken over in 2016 by Chinese international group Fosun International. That, plus their promotion back to the Premier League for the 2018/19 season means they have some serious cash to burn.

Signing Cancelo would be a clear statement of intent by Wolves, as would snapping up other reported targets Jack Wilshere, Andre Silva or Goncalo Guedes.

The latter plays for Paris Saint-Germain, and is reportedly valued at around €45m - though the Parisiens may decide to settle for less as they attempt to free up funds to complete their permanent signing of Kylian Mbappe.

L'Equipe claim (via Sport Witness) that Wolves are a 'serious option' for Guedes, who is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes - a man who reportedly has a very good relationship with Wolves owners, and head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

