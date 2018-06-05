Belgium Set Date to Make Decision on Man City Star's Injury Ahead of World Cup

Belgium captain Vincent Kompany has undergone tests for the groin injury he sustained against Portugal last week , and manager Roberto Martinez will take a decision on him on June 18.



That's when Belgium play their first World Cup match against Panama, and the Belgian Red Devils will be hoping the Manchester City defender will be fully fit by then to start.

Even though Panama are supposedly the whipping boys of Group G, Belgium are certain to show full respect and field their strongest possible team, but they won't play Kompany if there is any risk he could further aggravate his injury.



Martinez said recently, as quoted by Sky Sports : "I think the situation is very clear. We are going to try to use the rules to our advantage. We need to name the outfield players squad 24 hours before Panama, that is the 17th of June.

"So, until then we are going to try to give the maximum time to see what the reaction is with Vinny."



Fortunately for Martinez he has plenty of strength in depth, and any one of Thomas Vermaelen, Dedryck Boyata or Jan Vertonghen could come in to cover Kompany should he not make the opener with Panama.

Laurent Ciman of MLS side Los Angeles FC is the player on standby if it's looking like the 32-year-old cannot shake the injury off at all.