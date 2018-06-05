Belgium Set Date to Make Decision on Man City Star's Injury Ahead of World Cup

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Belgium captain Vincent Kompany has undergone tests for the groin injury he sustained against Portugal last week, and manager Roberto Martinez will take a decision on him on June 18.

That's when Belgium play their first World Cup match against Panama, and the Belgian Red Devils will be hoping the Manchester City defender will be fully fit by then to start.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

Even though Panama are supposedly the whipping boys of Group G, Belgium are certain to show full respect and field their strongest possible team, but they won't play Kompany if there is any risk he could further aggravate his injury.

Martinez said recently, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I think the situation is very clear. We are going to try to use the rules to our advantage. We need to name the outfield players squad 24 hours before Panama, that is the 17th of June.

"So, until then we are going to try to give the maximum time to see what the reaction is with Vinny."

Fortunately for Martinez he has plenty of strength in depth, and any one of Thomas Vermaelen, Dedryck Boyata or Jan Vertonghen could come in to cover Kompany should he not make the opener with Panama.

Laurent Ciman of MLS side Los Angeles FC is the player on standby if it's looking like the 32-year-old cannot shake the injury off at all.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)