Cardiff City Preparing Approach for West Ham Reject Ahead of Return to Premier League

Cardiff City are reportedly targeting West Ham reject Robert Snodgrass ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

Snodgrass spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Championship side Aston Villa and, despite impressing during his time in the Midlands, his future with his parent club West Ham remains uncertain. Newly promoted Cardiff City are now believed to be interested in bringing the Scottish winger over to Wales, reuniting him with former manager Neil Warnock.

It was expected that Aston Villa would make a move to sign the Snodgrass on a permanent basis this summer but after losing in the playoff final to Fulham, Villa are now unlikely to be able to afford to purchase the 30-year-old.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

According to Wales Online, Warnock is looking to bolster his Cardiff City side with players who have previous Premier League experience and Snodgrass - who was previously under the veteran manager's leadership at Leeds in 2013 - is one of his top targets.

Snodgrass signed for the Hammers in January 2017 but failed to make any sort of impact, making just 8 league starts. West Ham may throw a spanner in the works however, as newly appointed manager Manuel Pellegrini has claimed that he is willing to give Snodgrass a chance to prove himself at the London Stadium next season.

His performances have more than warranted that he is provided with either an opportunity to prove himself in claret and blue or to be sold for a sizeable fee.

Given his abilities, both West Ham and Cardiff fans could be hoping that they see the Scottish winger patrolling the wings for their respective sides next season.