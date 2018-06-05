Chelsea on Alert as Inter Youth Chief Claims Club Need to Listen to Offers for Mauro Icardi

Internazionale youth sector chief Roberto Samaden reckons the Serie A giants need to think about offers for Mauro Icardi this summer, but predicts he will ultimately stay at San Siro.



Icardi is a hot commodity after another goal-filled season in the Italian top flight, with Real Madrid and Barcelona among the favourites to snap him up .

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has plundered 100 Serie A goals for Inter since signing in 2013, 29 of which came in 2017/18 in the best season of his career to date.



Another team in the hunt for Icardi are Chelsea , who are expected to lose Alvaro Morata this summer after a difficult first season in the Premier League. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus .

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The Blues will be encouraged by Samaden's recent comments that the club need to think seriously about offers for Icardi this summer. He told Sportitalia, as quoted by the Metro : "He is one of the best strikers in the world. If there will be offers for him I believe the club will need to think about them, it is the law of the market that counts but I think that Icardi is a player of Inter and he will remain at Inter."



It would take a huge offer to sign Icardi, who is now without doubt one of Europe's top strikers. He may have inexplicably been snubbed by Jorge Sampaoli for Argentina's World Cup squad, but the striker is top class, and could become the Blues' next Didier Drogba or Diego Costa.