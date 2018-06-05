Chelsea Hold Talks With Bordeaux Star Malcom Regarding £44m Move as Arsenal Drop Their Interest

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Chelsea representatives have held talks with Bordeaux winger Malcom regarding a potential £44m move to Stamford Bridge, although the Blues will face strong competition from a host of other clubs for the in-demand Brazilian. 

Malcom, who joined Bordeaux from Brazilian side Corinthians in 2016, has flourished this season registering 12 goals and seven assists for Les Girondins, who finished the campaign in sixth place. 

MEHDI FEDOUACH/GettyImages

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the French side in January but Bordeaux were reluctant to sell and he remained with the club. 

However, Nicolas de Tavernost, the president of the M6 group which owns Les Girondins, recently admitted at his company's AGM that Malcom would be sold in the summer window. 


He revealed, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "There is a major player from Brazil who you know wants to leave the club and we will do that in all of our interests. It is the reason we bought this player in the first place, to eventually sell him in between seasons."

Tavernost's admission is a major boost to a number of clubs who are keen on signing the young Brazilian, although Chelsea appear to have stolen a march on their rivals, with French newspaper Sud-Ouest (via the Metro) claiming that the Blues have already held talks with the player. 

As per the report, Malcom’s agent Fernando Garcia recently met with representatives from the club in London to discuss a potential move, which could cost as much as €50m (£44m). 

Meanwhile, according to L'EquipeArsenal have dropper their interest in the player after Gilles Grimandi, a chief scout for the north London club, was left unimpressed by Malcom's character. 

