Dortmund Star's Father Reveals Son 'Turned Down Man Utd' in Favour Completing Arsenal Move

Sokratis Papastathopoulos' father has revealed that the Borussia Dortmund centre back turned down an offer from Manchester United this summer, ahead of his son's move to Arsenal being confirmed in the coming days.

The Greek international has only one year left on his contract in the Bundesliga, and has informed Dortmund that he will not be renewing his current deal. As a result, the club are forced to sell the defender this summer, and Sokratis is only days away from confirming a £17m switch to the Emirates.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

However, it could've all gone very differently, had United not held off on making a move for Sokratis.

"There was interest from Manchester United but for July, he had to wait until July for United," Sokratis' father told Greek radio station Radio 24/7 88.6 (via Daily Star). "United have a very good relationship with Dortmund, the teams speak a lot, but Sokratis chose to go to Arsenal."

What made Sokratis choose Arsenal over the Red Devils remains to be seen - but being told to wait an extra month is unlikely to have had much of an effect on the decision making process. Now, the 29-year-old has made his way to his new club, with an announcement of his arrival imminent.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

“He is happy, he is in England at the moment.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] everything will be done and made formal, everything will go well.”

The defender is expected to be Unai Emery's first signing of his Arsenal reign, and it's clear that fixing the side's defensive issues is a priority to the new boss.