Dutch Report Claims Arsenal & Liverpool Are Keen on Rising PSV Starlet

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on PSV's versatile midfielder Steven Bergwijn, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf

Bergwijn first rose to prominence four years ago with a number of impressive performances for the Netherlands at the Under-17 European Championship. The Ajax academy youth product, who left Amsterdam to join PSV in 2011, struggled to make an immediate impact at the Philips Stadion.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old, who made his debut back in 2014, played a key role in the Boeren's second half of the season registering eight goals and seven assists, helping the Dutch side claim their 24th league title. 

Bergwijn's recent turn of form hasn't gone unnoticed and, as per the report, both Arsenal and Liverpool have taken a keen interest in the pacy winger, who has been previously linked to Tottenham. 

The Reds have reportedly sent scouts to watch over Bergwijn on a number of occasions since January and the club's officials are now weighing up whether to make a summer move. 

Arsenal, on the other hand, view Bergwijn as a possible replacement for Theo Walcott, who left in January to join Everton. 

The Dutch champions rejected an offer Serie A side Torino last summer and will only consider selling the player, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2021, if they receive a bid matching their valuation of over €20m (£17.5m).  

A number of other Premier League sides, including West Ham and Bournemouth, are also thought to be interested in bringing the player to England. 

