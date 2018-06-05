French Report Claims Borussia Dortmund Are Keen on Signing PSG Reject Hatem Ben Arfa

According to reports emanating from France, Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain reject Hatem Ben Arfa upon the Frenchman's contract expiring with the Ligue 1 giants.

With the 31-year-old attacking midfielder having to compete against a host of big name stars such as Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for game time, the former Newcastle United man has gone without making a competitive appearance for over a year now.

And as Ben Arfa's contract with the Parisiens is set to expire at the end of June, a host of clubs have taken interest in securing the services of the maverick midfielder, including Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

According to French news outlet L'Equipe, Dortmund would be keen on bolstering their options up front with Ben Arfa, adding the French journeyman to an already impressive roster of attacking talent, including Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Christian Pulisic and Jadon Sancho.

GRAHAM STUART/GettyImages

Furthermore, a move to join BVB will surely prove tempting to Ben Arfa, with the Bundesliga outfit having qualified for the Champions League group stages after finishing fourth in the German top flight.

Prior to his move to the Parc des Princes, Ben Arfa showed just how good he can be for fellow Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, with the 15-time French international scoring 17 goals from 34 appearances.

Subsequently, a move to Dortmund could prove to be an ideal chance at redemption for the Paris Saint-Germain outcast.