French Report Claims Borussia Dortmund Are Keen on Signing PSG Reject Hatem Ben Arfa

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

According to reports emanating from France, Borussia Dortmund are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain reject Hatem Ben Arfa upon the Frenchman's contract expiring with the Ligue 1 giants.

With the 31-year-old attacking midfielder having to compete against a host of big name stars such as Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for game time, the former Newcastle United man has gone without making a competitive appearance for over a year now.

FLB-FRA-CUP-AVRANCHES-PARIS

And as Ben Arfa's contract with the Parisiens is set to expire at the end of June, a host of clubs have taken interest in securing the services of the maverick midfielder, including Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

According to French news outlet L'Equipe, Dortmund would be keen on bolstering their options up front with Ben Arfa, adding the French journeyman to an already impressive roster of attacking talent, including Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Christian Pulisic and Jadon Sancho.

GRAHAM STUART/GettyImages

Furthermore, a move to join BVB will surely prove tempting to Ben Arfa, with the Bundesliga outfit having qualified for the Champions League group stages after finishing fourth in the German top flight.

Prior to his move to the Parc des Princes, Ben Arfa showed just how good he can be for fellow Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, with the 15-time French international scoring 17 goals from 34 appearances.

Subsequently, a move to Dortmund could prove to be an ideal chance at redemption for the Paris Saint-Germain outcast.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)