French Report Links Huddersfield Town With Move for Mali International Star

According to reports from France, Huddersfield Town are considering a move for Troyes left back Charles Traore.

After the club guaranteed their Premier League survival, following their first campaign in the top flight of English football for 45 years, the Terriers are now planning for next season and have apparently identified Traore as a possible reinforcement.

Despite a disheartening season in Ligue 1 last season, with Troyes being relegated to Ligue 2, Traore has attracted attention from a number of clubs, including Championship side West Bromwich Albion and Serie A side Chievo Verona, as reported by French news outlet L'Equipe.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Following their relegation, it is highly expected there will be a mass exodus of players from Troyes, with the Malian defender anticipated to be a member of the group that will opt to depart this summer.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Traore made a total of 34 league appearances for the Grand Est outfit, registering three assists along the way.

Currently contracted with Troyes until 2020, the Terriers will likely have to pay in the region of £1.8m in order to prise the 26-year-old away from the French side.

West Brom are also reportedly interested in signing the defender, with Kieran Gibbs expected to move on following the Baggies' relegation. However, coming up against Huddersfield in the transfer market will be tough, with the allure of Premier League football potentially proving a much more attractive proposition.