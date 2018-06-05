German Rising Star Set to Snub Newcastle After Initial Contract Offer

Hamburg SV youngster Josha Vagnoman is set to snub a contract offer from Newcastle United in favour of a stay at the Bundesliga 2 club.

The German club suffered their first ever relegation from the German top flight after a disastrous season left them 17th in the table, and with relegation comes the glaring threat of losing their star players.

It has been rumoured that there has been plenty of interest in the young defender from the Premier League with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal all said to be chasing the youngster.

However according to German newspaper Hamburger Morgenpost (via Sport Witness) Vagnoman received a very lucrative contract offer from Newcastle which would've earned him €5.3m over a three year period.

Although this may have been the case, the report also states that the wonderkid is set to turn down the offer in favour of a stay at Hamburg.

The reasoning behind the snub is said to be due to the player's willingness to further his development in Bundesliga 2, with game time in the Premier League likely to be limited at such a tender age.





Vagnoman has come up through the youth ranks at Hamburg - joining the club in 2010 - and made his debut for the senior team this season when he completed 20 minutes during Hamburg's 6-0 defeat to eventual league champions Bayern Munich.

Although he only managed to play 20 minutes all season, he is certainly seen as a player for the future and with Hamburg heading into a period of rebuilding, the defender will certainly be part of the club's plans for the future as they look to bounce back up to Germany's top flight as quick as they can.