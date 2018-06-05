Journalist Claims Jose Mourinho 'Wants to Keep Paul Pogba' Despite Growing Talk Over Summer Exit

June 05, 2018

Jose Mourinho has decided he doesn't want Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The Frenchman's future at Old Trafford has recently been put in doubt after another underwhelming season left United fans frustrated. He scored six goals and contributed 11 assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season, however it proved to be ineffective as United were comfortably beaten to the league title by their fierce rivals Manchester City.

Since he re-joined United from Juventus in 2016 he has failed to recreate the form he showed whilst with the Italian side, and has even been linked with a move back to the Serie A champions in recent weeks.


However according to Sky Sports reporter Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United in fact don't want to sell Pogba this summer despite the speculation surrounding the midfielder's future.

The news comes just hours after Pogba's poor performance during France's 3-1 friendly win over Italy, where he was jeered by the home fans when he was substituted in the 87th minute.


He has come under very heavy criticism from the press, who are even suggesting he may lose his place in Didier Deschamps' starting lineup for the World Cup after a number of inconsistent performances for the national side.

However his confidence would have likely been given a boost with the news his club side still plan to keep him at Old Trafford next season, and with move summer arrivals imminent in Manchester it looks as though Pogba will receive some much needed reinforcement in the midfield for next season.

