Liverpool Fans React After Reds Reportedly Bid £79m for World Class Atletico Madrid Goalkeeper

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their excitement surrounding a reported £79m bid for Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak.

With Loris Karius' future in doubt following a torrid Champions League final performance it is no surprise to see that Liverpool are in the market for a new goalkeeper and signing someone of Jan Oblak's stature would be a serious statement from the Reds. The Slovenian keeper is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished custodians in the world since establishing himself at Ateltico.

According to Spanish media outlet Don Balon, Liverpool are looking to prise away the 25-year-old keeper for £10m less than his hefty £90m buy-out clause and the Spanish club are happy to negotiate a deal with Jurgen Klopp's men.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The Slovenian has been the number one at Atletico since signing for £12.7m in 2014 and has developed into one of the most well rounded goalkeepers in the world. An elite shot-stopper with sharp reflexes and an ability to effectively organise defences, it is no wonder Liverpool are showing a keen interest.

Oblak mustered a staggering 29 clean sheets during the 2017/18 season, demonstrating his ability to work effectively as a part of the regimented defensive unit under Diego Simone.

Liverpool fans were unsurprisingly excited about the prospect of potentially seeing the Slovenian at Anfield next season:

Oblak is certainly an ambitious target for Liverpool, but they will be hoping that their Champions League run coupled with the exciting brand of football Jurgen Klopp is bringing to Anfield will be enough to convince Oblak to join the Reds' cause.

If they are to mount a serious title tilt next season it will be imperative that Liverpool bring in as many world class players as possible - and that could start with Oblak.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)