Liverpool Fans React After Reds Reportedly Bid £79m for World Class Atletico Madrid Goalkeeper

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their excitement surrounding a reported £79m bid for Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak.

With Loris Karius' future in doubt following a torrid Champions League final performance it is no surprise to see that Liverpool are in the market for a new goalkeeper and signing someone of Jan Oblak's stature would be a serious statement from the Reds. The Slovenian keeper is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished custodians in the world since establishing himself at Ateltico.

According to Spanish media outlet Don Balon, Liverpool are looking to prise away the 25-year-old keeper for £10m less than his hefty £90m buy-out clause and the Spanish club are happy to negotiate a deal with Jurgen Klopp's men.

The Slovenian has been the number one at Atletico since signing for £12.7m in 2014 and has developed into one of the most well rounded goalkeepers in the world. An elite shot-stopper with sharp reflexes and an ability to effectively organise defences, it is no wonder Liverpool are showing a keen interest.

Oblak mustered a staggering 29 clean sheets during the 2017/18 season, demonstrating his ability to work effectively as a part of the regimented defensive unit under Diego Simone.

Liverpool fans were unsurprisingly excited about the prospect of potentially seeing the Slovenian at Anfield next season:

Imagine as a player you get past Keita or Fabinho, then you have to try and get past Van Dijk, then after all that you have to try and score past Oblak, impossible mate — - (@AllezTheReds) June 2, 2018

Multiple reports coming out in the last few hours saying Liverpool have put in a £79 million bid for Jan Oblak. If the reports are true that would be an elite and ambitious signing. #LFC — liver pool (@bahaabahaa89) June 4, 2018

That is a good news, we have to go all out for him — vincente (@vincent9905) June 5, 2018

please be true — FABINHO (@martinwares) June 3, 2018

Final piece of the puzzle which has been missing for years — Chris (@Liverpool2Chris) June 3, 2018

Oblak is certainly an ambitious target for Liverpool, but they will be hoping that their Champions League run coupled with the exciting brand of football Jurgen Klopp is bringing to Anfield will be enough to convince Oblak to join the Reds' cause.

If they are to mount a serious title tilt next season it will be imperative that Liverpool bring in as many world class players as possible - and that could start with Oblak.