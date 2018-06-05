Manchester United Consider Move for Real Madrid Midfielder Following Comments on Long-Term Future

June 05, 2018

Manchester United are targeting Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, following comments made by the player hinting that he may decide to leave the European champions this summer.

The Croatian international joined Los Blancos from Inter in 2015 but failed to ever establish himself in Zinedine Zidane's starting eleven. Last season, Kovacic, who's contracted to the club until the summer of 2021, made just 10 league starts, with most of his appearances coming from the bench. 

United are among a number of clubs though to be interested in signing the out-of-favour midfielder in the summer, and it's believed that a move could be possible as the player is desperate for more playing time.


Nikky Vuksan, Kovacic's representative, recently dismissed claims that his client would be leaving the Bernabeu, stating, as quoted by Goal: "We haven't thought about leaving Real or interest from other clubs." 

However, in a further twist, the player himself has admitted that he may be forced to consider a move away from Real in order to play regular minutes. 

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

He told reporters on Friday (via the Sun): "I believe I'll play more, whether in Real or somewhere else, now is the time for me to play. Offers? I am under contract with Real and I wish not to comment on other clubs."


Real director Jose Angel Sanchez stated last year that Kovacic was a player 'the club's future relies on' and Los Blancos may wait to appoint Zidane's replacement before they make a decision on his future. 

Nevertheless, with four years left on his contract, Manchester United would need to lodge a sizeable bid in order to prise him away from the Spanish capital. 

