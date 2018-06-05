Marco Silva Assures Everton Fans He Wants to Make Toffees 'Stable' After Short-Lived Watford Spell

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

New Everton manager Marco Silva insists he has no plans to leave the Toffees should a bigger club come calling in the future, despite his short-lived stints at both Hull and Watford.

Silva, who also had brief spells with Sporting CP and Olympiacos, faced the media recently and interrupted a reporter asking if he would leave if another team enquired for his services.

As reported by the Mirror, the 40-year-old shook his head before saying: “The answer is no! I know what you want to ask, I understand. When you talk about people you are talking about our fans? Yeah? OK. The answer for them is clear - no."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He was keen to silence any gossip that Everton would be merely a stepping stone to a bigger club. Silva argues that this time, he is here to stay.

After a brief spell at Hull, then appearing to try and angle a move away to Watford, Silva has from some quarters gained a reputation as a managerial mercenary. His response to these criticisms has been bullish to say the least.

He added: ''It's normal to ask about stability - about the club and myself. When I prepared for the press conference, I expected it.

''Stability is something the club needs. I need it as well, for my career. The club needs this stability as well. It is easy to understand when Everton performed better it was when they had stability.

''They want a coach and squad to give stability for our club and fans. I feel great in my work and for me I feel they will be behind us and support us every time.

''Of course in the end the most important thing is results and football is our life but it's something for me it's clear. First the club needs stability, and something I want for my career.'' 

