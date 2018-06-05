Premier League Duo Ready to Activate £12m Release Clause for Stoke Star Xherdan Shaqiri

Following Stoke City's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season, the Potters look set to lose one of their star players, with former Bayern Munich winger Xherdan Shaqiri looking all but guaranteed to leave the bet365 Stadium this summer.

Subsequently, Shaqiri's former boss Mark Hughes who signed the Swiss attacker when he was in charge at Stoke, is preparing to activate the 26-year-old's £12m release clause in order to bring him to Southampton, as reported by the Mirror.

Speaking following Stoke's relegation, Shaqiri effectively guaranteed his departure from the Potters, saying: "It is no longer a secret that I will leave Stoke City. I think the Premier League is perfect for me.





“I would love to stay in England, but I do not want to rule anything out.

"It is the best league with the best players – simple.”

However, Southampton boss Mark Hughes may potentially face some stiff competition as be vies for his Shaqiri reunion, with Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly interested in signing the wantaway Stoke star.

Throughout the 2017/18 season, Shaqiri made a total of 36 Premier League appearances, scoring a total of eight goals as the Potters were relegated from the top flight of English football, despite the stocky Swiss winger's contributions.