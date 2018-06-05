Premier League Duo Ready to Activate £12m Release Clause for Stoke Star Xherdan Shaqiri

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Following Stoke City's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season, the Potters look set to lose one of their star players, with former Bayern Munich winger Xherdan Shaqiri looking all but guaranteed to leave the bet365 Stadium this summer.

Subsequently, Shaqiri's former boss Mark Hughes who signed the Swiss attacker when he was in charge at Stoke, is preparing to activate the 26-year-old's £12m release clause in order to bring him to Southampton, as reported by the Mirror.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking following Stoke's relegation, Shaqiri effectively guaranteed his departure from the Potters, saying: "It is no longer a secret that I will leave Stoke City. I think the Premier League is perfect for me.


I would love to stay in England, but I do not want to rule anything out.

"It is the best league with the best players – simple.”

However, Southampton boss Mark Hughes may potentially face some stiff competition as be vies for his Shaqiri reunion, with Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly interested in signing the wantaway Stoke star.

Throughout the 2017/18 season, Shaqiri made a total of 36 Premier League appearances, scoring a total of eight goals as the Potters were relegated from the top flight of English football, despite the stocky Swiss winger's contributions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)