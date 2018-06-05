Report Claims to Reveal Cristiano Ronaldo's Astronomical Contract Demands Amid Real Madrid Standoff

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly demanded an incredible €75m per year from Real Madrid if he is to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu. 

The Portuguese forward has seemingly been angling for another wage bump since the Champions League final victory over Liverpool, after which he appeared to make a barely veiled threat to leave Real Madrid.

Both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the 33-year-old Ronaldo, as his future remains very much up in the air.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

One thing is for certain - he's openly admitted that he could leave Los Blancos this year following a difficult year which has included a tax fraud investigation, with the likelihood of an upcoming trial.


But Madrid are desperate to keep hold of their star player and are willing to offer the player a new contract. However, his demands for any new deal are astronomical.


According to El Partidazo de COPE (via Mundo Deportivo), Ronaldo has told the club that he will only sign a new contract if he is offered €75m per year (around €40m after tax) - equating to something like €770,000 per week.


Ronaldo has also supposedly demanded a deal that keeps him on that kind of money until 2024.

If that comes to fruition, CR7's contract will still be in effect when he turns 39, suggesting the player is pushing testing the limits of Real Madrid's desire to keep him or he has his heart set on an exit.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)