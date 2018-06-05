Report Claims to Reveal Cristiano Ronaldo's Astronomical Contract Demands Amid Real Madrid Standoff

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly demanded an incredible €75m per year from Real Madrid if he is to sign a new contract at the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese forward has seemingly been angling for another wage bump since the Champions League final victory over Liverpool, after which he appeared to make a barely veiled threat to leave Real Madrid.

Both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the 33-year-old Ronaldo, as his future remains very much up in the air.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

One thing is for certain - he's openly admitted that he could leave Los Blancos this year following a difficult year which has included a tax fraud investigation, with the likelihood of an upcoming trial.





But Madrid are desperate to keep hold of their star player and are willing to offer the player a new contract. However, his demands for any new deal are astronomical.





According to El Partidazo de COPE (via Mundo Deportivo), Ronaldo has told the club that he will only sign a new contract if he is offered €75m per year (around €40m after tax) - equating to something like €770,000 per week.





Ronaldo has also supposedly demanded a deal that keeps him on that kind of money until 2024.

If that comes to fruition, CR7's contract will still be in effect when he turns 39, suggesting the player is pushing testing the limits of Real Madrid's desire to keep him or he has his heart set on an exit.