Report Reveals the Two Key Reasons Behind Zinedine Zidane's Shock Real Madrid Departure

Zinedine Zidane's highly unexpected Real Madrid departure came well and truly out of the blue, having just won his third successive Champions League title with Los Blancos.

However, a report claims that the Frenchman's exit was a result of a falling out with club president Florentino Perez, and it involved Premier League stars Eden Hazard and David de Gea.

Hazard and De Gea have been on Madrid's radar for a very long time. Every summer, it seems that the Bernabeu outfit are trying their very best to sign both the winger and goalkeeper to bolster the Madrid squad. However, so far it has been to no avail.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Now that the season has come to an end, Zidane wanted to try once again - having lost faith in current number one Keylor Navas, and wanting Hazard as an attacking option following a poor campaign with Chelsea.

However, Perez disagreed. According to The Sun, Perez told Zidane that the club would not be pursuing either player this summer as they look to build on their three consecutive Champions League triumphs, and it pushed the manager over the edge.

Zidane's final words are reported to have been: “I am done. You take care of the team,” and the 45-year-old duly left his post.





The revelation will come as great news to fans of both Chelsea and Manchester United, who have been preparing for months of sweating over the futures of their two respective star players.

Instead, Real Madrid are believed to be keen on Thibaut Courtois or Alisson Becker as Navas' replacement this summer, and have an agreed upon deal for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.