'Tottenham Decide My Future': Toby Alderweireld Speaks About His Future Amid Man Utd Rumours

Tottenham centre back Toby Alderweireld has opened up on what his future might hold following a tricky season with Tottenham. The Belgian is currently preparing for the World Cup, but it is heavily rumoured that he will leave Spurs this summer, with a clause in his contract that significantly drops his price tag this time next year.

Picking up an injury early in the season was more disastrous than first anticipated for Alderweireld. While he had to sit and watch from the sidelines, Davinson Sanchez was winning Mauricio Pochettino's favour, so much so that he's replaced the former Atletico Madrid defender, and Alderweireld is now assessing his options.

Discussing the situation, Alderweireld refused to give too much away.

"I have another two years (on my) contract," he told De Zondag in an exclusive interview.

"Tottenham decides about my future. Of course I have my own idea. But that is not the case now.

"The past season was tough. But I’m glad that I could play the last four matches. That means that I am ready for the World Cup.





However, perhaps the most intriguing part of Toby's chat with the De Zontag was how he opened up on his own personal mental health, discussing how he misses home in Belgium.

"I sometimes think about another life. I think I would be at least as happy.

"I am probably not the average footballer. I do not like all that travelling or living in famous cities. I am attached to Antwerp and especially to my family. I miss that.

"I was not there when my brother’s twins were born. I have never even celebrated a Christmas. I can never turn up at my parents spontaneously.

"I sometimes fear [I’ll have] an early midlife crisis. I have not been able to do enough crazy things in my life.



"Note: football players have a nice life. We have our business financially well organised. That gives me peace of mind, especially now that I become a father. But that does not mean that everything is rosy."