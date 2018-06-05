'Tottenham Decide My Future': Toby Alderweireld Speaks About His Future Amid Man Utd Rumours

By 90Min
June 05, 2018

Tottenham centre back Toby Alderweireld has opened up on what his future might hold following a tricky season with Tottenham. The Belgian is currently preparing for the World Cup, but it is heavily rumoured that he will leave Spurs this summer, with a clause in his contract that significantly drops his price tag this time next year.

Picking up an injury early in the season was more disastrous than first anticipated for Alderweireld. While he had to sit and watch from the sidelines, Davinson Sanchez was winning Mauricio Pochettino's favour, so much so that he's replaced the former Atletico Madrid defender, and Alderweireld is now assessing his options.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Discussing the situation, Alderweireld refused to give too much away.

"I have another two years (on my) contract," he told De Zondag in an exclusive interview. 

"Tottenham decides about my future. Of course I have my own idea. But that is not the case now.

"The past season was tough. But I’m glad that I could play the last four matches. That means that I am ready for the World Cup.


However, perhaps the most intriguing part of Toby's chat with the De Zontag was how he opened up on his own personal mental health, discussing how he misses home in Belgium.

"I sometimes think about another life. I think I would be at least as happy.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

"I am probably not the average footballer. I do not like all that travelling or living in famous cities. I am attached to Antwerp and especially to my family. I miss that.

"I was not there when my brother’s twins were born. I have never even celebrated a Christmas. I can never turn up at my parents spontaneously. 

"I sometimes fear [I’ll have] an early midlife crisis. I have not been able to do enough crazy things in my life. 

"Note: football players have a nice life. We have our business financially well organised. That gives me peace of mind, especially now that I become a father. But that does not mean that everything is rosy."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)