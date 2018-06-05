West Ham Fail in Bid for Lazio's Brazilian Star With Opening Offer of £33m Rejected

West Ham have seen their £33m offer for Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson rejected by the Italian club, according to reports.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via The Sun), Anderson became as a target for new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini after the Chilean took over as manager of the east London side in May.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

However, it seems the two clubs are some way apart in their valuations of the player, with Lazio demanding an additional £10m on top of West Ham's current offer.

West Ham may also face stiff competition from their Premier League rivals for Anderson's signature, with the report claiming that Manchester United, Leicester and Southampton are interested in the Brazilian.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Anderson joined Lazio from Santos in 2013 and has made 137 appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals and racking up 42 assists in the process. He made his debut for the Brazil national team in 2015, although he has only been capped once by his country to date.

Lazio's hand in negotiations may be weakened by the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League in the 2018/19 campaign. Le Aquile dramatically lost to Inter on the final day of the Serie A season to finish in fifth place.

Signing Anderson would represent a significant statement of intent on the part of West Ham, who are looking to avoid another relegation battle next season and hope Manuel Pellegrini can be the manager to take the club to the next level.