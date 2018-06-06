2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Tunisia's Chances at the Tournament

Tunisia booked their place at the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time in 12 years after topping their qualifying group.

They'll be heading to their fifth ever World Cup and will be looking to cause an upset or two along the way, as they look to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in their history.

They may not have a star-studded lineup, nor a star individual they can feed off, however they could prove to be a dangerous opponent to run into whilst playing with a nothing-to-lose attitude.

How They Qualified





Having defeated Mauritiana 4-2 over two legs to reach the third round of the CAF qualifying stages, Tunisia were drawn with DR Congo, Libya and Guinea in Group A. They went onto have an outstanding qualifying campaign, failing to lose any of their six games and only conceding four goals.

They opened their campaign with consecutive wins over all three teams before a draw against DR Congo left the latter still with a chance of snatching first place. However, a crushing 4-1 win over Guinea in their fifth match meant that a 0-0 draw with Libya in their final game was enough to secure top spot and secure their place at the World Cup finals.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

They began the qualifying stages ranked as the 40th best team in the world, however with just a matter of weeks before the tournament starts, they have reached their highest ever ranking of 14th. They will certainly be a team who shouldn't be overlooked.

Group Stage Games

Having secured their place at the finals this summer, Tunisia may have felt hard done by judging from their World Cup group they were drawn in. Having been drawn in Group G, they will kickoff their World Cup campaign against England. Despite the fact England are ranked just one place higher than them in the FIFA world rankings, on paper it doesn't look like much of a contest.

England will be expected to secure a comfortable victory, although Tunisia will be hopeful that with it being the opening game of the tournament there may still be some rust in the England side. Unfortunately for the Tunisian fans it doesn't get much easier for them, and their next game will be against one of the favourite to win the whole competition - Belgium.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Up against a lineup involving some of the best players in the world, it'll be a tough ask for Tunisia to get anything from that game, although should they gain some momentum with an unlikely victory against England in their opening game, who knows what could happen.

They will then round up their group campaign against Panama in what many expect to be a dead-rubber game. However, should Tunisia have a chance of qualifying from the group stages, they'll certainly fancy their chances against an inexperienced Panama side who will be playing at their first ever World Cup.

Possible Route To The Final





With both Belgium and England in their group, it looks as though Tunisia's best chance of getting out of the group stages will be to finish as runners up. Should this be the case, they will most likely face either Poland or Colombia in the round of 16.

Should they also pass that test, they face the daunting prospect of facing either Brazil or Germany in the quarter finals - two sides who have been listed as the two favourites to win the entire tournament.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It doesn't get easier from then on with the likes of Portugal, Spain and Argentina awaiting in the latter stages of the tournament. It certainly isn't a favourable draw for Tunisia, although the fans no doubt would be delighted should they even qualify from their group, a feat no Tunisian side has ever done accomplished.

Squad List

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Tunisia has named a preliminary 28-man squad which will be cut by 4th June:

Goalkeepers: Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen, Farouk Ben Mustapha, Moez Ben Cherifia.





Defenders: Syam Ben Youssef, Yohan Benalouane, Yassine Meriah, Bilel Mohsni, Hamdi Nagguez, Ali Maaloul, Khalil Chemmam, Oussema Haddadi, Dylan Bronn.

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Karim Laribi, Ahmed Khalil, Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, Ghailene Chaalali, Mohamed Larbi, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Whabi Khazri.

Forwards: Anice Bardi, Saber Khalifa, Naim Sliti, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Bassem Srarfi, Ahmed Akaichi.

Predicted Lineup





(4-3-3) Hassen; Bronn, Ben Youssef, Meriah, Haddidi; Skhiri, Sassi, Khaoui; Khazri, Ben Youssef, Sliti.

Prediction





Having two powerhouses of world football drawn in your World Cup group is never ideal. Many are tipping Belgium to finally go on and deliver a major trophy after years of underachieving, and they will be expected to take care of business against Tunisia.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Despite Tunisia being ranked just one place below England in the FIFA world rankings, the teams on paper look a class apart with England's squad full of Premier League stars such as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling. They will also be incredibly tough to beat, and although it's expected that Tunisia will secure a comfortable win over Panama, it won't be enough.





By the time Tunisia beat Panama they would've left themselves with too much to do should they lose their opening two games, meaning although Tunisian fans will be excited to see their nation back in the World Cup finals, their joy will be short lived and they won't have enough to qualify for the knockout stages.

Prediction: Group Stages