Arsenal Legend Welcomes New Signing Stephan Lichtsteiner & Hails Gunners' 'Great Business'

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has welcomed the addition of Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner to the squad.

The 34-year-old became new boss Unai Emery's first signing for the Gunners, after completing his free transfer from Juventus on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal's squad struggled defensively last season, and ended up finishing a disappointing sixth in the Premier League - missing out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Despite his rapidly advancing age, Lichtsteiner comes to the north London club with vast amounts of experience and an impressive record of success.

The Switzerland international won the Serie A title seven times as well as four Coppa Italia trophies during his time at Juventus, and has also racked up an impressive 99 international caps ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking on Twitter, Wright lauded the transfer and welcomed the newest defensive addition to the club: “Welcome Stephan. Great business by the club. Loving what’s happening @Arsenal.”

Arsenal failed to secure a trophy in Arsene Wenger's final season, after falling to a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final.


The Gunners signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the latter in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez go to Manchester United, in January.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, after fifth and sixth place finishes in 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively under Wenger, it has been their defensive solidity that has often been called into question.


Emery seems to have also highlighted that as an area needing improvements, and his early forays into the transfer market seem clearly targeted at rectifying that problem ahead of the upcoming season.

As such, the signing of Lichtsteiner and the reports that a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis is almost complete, are exciting Gunners fans for the season ahead.

