Barcelona & Palace Involved in Potentially Bizarre Transfer Situation as Catalans Eye Goalkeeper

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Transfer windows usually generate some strange stories, and even Barcelona are not exempt from this. The Spanish giants are reportedly involved in a very peculiar transfer saga, but this one seems to have some solid foundations.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that Barcelona are interested in Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita should they need to replace Jasper Cillessen - who is rumoured to be leaving the club this summer.

However, signing Guaita would not be straightforward for Barcelona, as the goalkeeper has signed a pre-contract agreement with Premier League team Crystal Palace to join them next month as his contract with Getafe expires. 

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

There were rumours that the agreement between the two clubs would be cancelled automatically if Crystal Palace were relegated, but after their strong end to the season, it appears as though Guaita will be on his way to London.

Marca have reported that Guaita has enquired about the possibilities of cancelling his agreement with Crystal Palace and remaining in Spain. To cancel the agreement, it would cost Getafe around €17m, and the club will not consider paying such an amount.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Atletico Madrid have also been rumoured to be interested in Guaita, but Barcelona are now seriously considering Guaita to replace Cillessen, as Guaita has a good knowledge of Spanish football already.


Barcelona's shortlist also reportedly contains names such as Brighton's Tim Krul and Everton's Joel Robles, who are both out of contract this summer. Another name on their list is Sporting Lisbon's Rui Patricio, who himself is reportedly involved in bizarre situation involving Sporting and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Whether Barcelona would be prepared to pay the required €17m to allow Guaita to cancel his agreement with Crystal Palace remains to be seen.


If Barcelona choose to pursue Guaita, the transfer saga surrounding him promises to be one of the more interesting stories of the summer.

Soccer

