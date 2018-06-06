Chelsea Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Questions 'Strange' Loris Karius UCL Final Concussion Reports

Chelsea's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has questioned whether medical reports that claimed Liverpool's Loris Karius suffered a concussion should be used as an excuse for his performance in the Champions League final defeat last month.

Karius collided with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the second half, shortly before the first of two calamitous mistakes that cost Liverpool the match as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Los Blancos.

Tbf to Karius, the first time I was concussed I couldn’t remember being hit by Mark Viduka and showed no visible signs of concussion apart from a short term memory loss that lasted 48 hours days and ended hospitalized for 4 days and unable to train 8 weeks. — David Preece (@davidpreece12) June 4, 2018

The Reds goalkeeper underwent head scans while on holiday in Boston, with the results showing the 24-year-old had in fact suffered a concussion, supposedly vindicating him of his mistakes.

However, Chelsea goalkeeper has spoken out on the incident, and admitted he was puzzled over how Karius was able to play on through such a severe injury.

"It happened to me with Alexis Sanchez,” the Belgium number one said, as quoted by the Daily Star.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

“I had a concussion and I couldn't see the ball, so after 20 minutes I went out of the game because I couldn't see the ball.

"I feel sorry for what happened with him, but to blame it on concussion that he made those mistakes - he also made two amazing saves. So that was luck then? I don't know because he couldn't see the ball.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"It's unfortunate for him to have made those mistakes but if you have concussion you will leave the game or the doctors will tell you, 'Look, you cannot see clearly anymore, you must leave the game.'

"If they want to say it's because of that, it's OK. He said after the game he made two mistakes, I think everyone will accept that.

“It can happen as a goalkeeper but to blame it on a concussion now, I find it strange. But if medics say that from Boston, it's OK."

Both Karius' and the Liverpool medical team's decision making has been called into question following the new medical evidence. Real Madrid won the Champions League final thanks to two strikes from Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema's strike.